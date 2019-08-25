Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,451,000 after buying an additional 70,460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,002,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,503,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,468,000 after buying an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,013,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $10.90 on Friday, hitting $512.60. 455,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $536.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.58.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.