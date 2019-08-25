RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. RGC Resources posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RGC Resources.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 185 shares of company stock worth $5,328. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RGC Resources has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.