Rimbit 1-Day Volume Tops $1,047.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Rimbit has a market cap of $119,653.00 and $1,047.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

