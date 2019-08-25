Rock (RKT) Hits Market Cap of $6.51 Million

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00254346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.01290244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00093855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Rock

Rock was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi.

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

