Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 375.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in Rollins by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Nomura lowered their price target on Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,159,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,507. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

