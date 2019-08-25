Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $192.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $199.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,248,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.