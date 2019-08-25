Royal Bank of Canada Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$26.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CSFB upgraded Hydro One from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.83.

TSE H opened at C$24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion and a PE ratio of -75.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.07. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is -303.13%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

