Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

SBRA stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 319,577.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 342.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 869,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 842,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

