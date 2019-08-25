Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 47,594.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,716 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 728,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after acquiring an additional 376,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,868,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,897,000 after acquiring an additional 367,961 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,862,000 after acquiring an additional 175,580 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

SNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 704,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,529. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

