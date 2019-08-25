Save Environment Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SET)

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Save Environment Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Save Environment Token has a total market cap of $115,776.00 and $1.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Save Environment Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.08 or 0.04958335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Save Environment Token

Save Environment Token (SET) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,395 tokens. Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys. The official website for Save Environment Token is www.set4earth.com.

Save Environment Token Token Trading

Save Environment Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save Environment Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Save Environment Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Save Environment Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

