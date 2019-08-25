Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,424,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14,280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,034,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,633 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Comcast stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,643,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,942. The firm has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

