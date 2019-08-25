Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,188,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,285,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $37.94 on Friday, hitting $1,153.58. 1,446,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,159.87. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $826.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

