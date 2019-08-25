Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of BRT Apartments worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRT Apartments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRT Apartments by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

BRT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.73.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

