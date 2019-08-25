Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after acquiring an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after acquiring an additional 314,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,969,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

