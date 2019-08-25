Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,646. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

