Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Welltower by 32.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58,906 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,516,000 after acquiring an additional 446,202 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Welltower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 154.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Shares of WELL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,089. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

