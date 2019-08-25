Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 50.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

JD.Com stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. 19,861,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,037,228. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

