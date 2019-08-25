Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Trimmed by Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,977,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 9.0% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $844,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,808,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,301,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,063 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,232. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

