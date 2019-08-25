Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SAIC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,090,033.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6,740.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 23.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

