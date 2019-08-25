Scroll Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01308624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

