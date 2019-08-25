SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 755 ($9.87).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.60) target price (up previously from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 792.33 ($10.35).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 772.80 ($10.10) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 792.80 ($10.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 755.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 702.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

