Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,100. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.