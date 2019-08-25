Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 7,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $346.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.