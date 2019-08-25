Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 354,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $490.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.