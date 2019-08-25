Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,128 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. 7,062,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,214,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

