Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 743 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Preformed Line Products worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 111.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 51.0% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

PLPC traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on PLPC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

