Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other Chubb news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $726,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,421 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,939. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.22. 1,303,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,988. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

