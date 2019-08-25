SelfSell Price Tops $0.0043 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. SelfSell has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1.61 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035129 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.