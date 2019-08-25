Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,508. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

