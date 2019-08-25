Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 118.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

