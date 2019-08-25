Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Baidu by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.85. 4,979,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,792. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays set a $135.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.84.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

