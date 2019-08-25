Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.76. 5,129,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.