Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,564. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In other Cooper Companies news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.16, for a total value of $378,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $314.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

