Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,456 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

