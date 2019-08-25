ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

SFBS opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew N. Kattos acquired 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $25,645.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,395.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $547,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,388,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

