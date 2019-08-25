Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of 390.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 942,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,250 shares of company stock worth $153,075. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 522,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

