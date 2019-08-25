SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$7.95 at Pi Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.95 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$8.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

SIL stock opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.17. The firm has a market cap of $715.45 million and a PE ratio of -79.19.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

