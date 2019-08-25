SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Rating Increased to Buy at BOCOM International

BOCOM International upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SINA. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SINA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of SINA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SINA from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SINA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Get SINA alerts:

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. SINA has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SINA will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SINA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after buying an additional 118,172 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in SINA by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,038,000 after buying an additional 2,048,698 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in SINA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,967,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,560,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in SINA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,451,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after buying an additional 547,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SINA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after buying an additional 116,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.