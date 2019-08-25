SocialCoin (SOCC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,824.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SocialCoin has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 127% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

