Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Southwest Gas posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Williams Capital raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of SWX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. 161,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Southwest Gas news, insider John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,730. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,587,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,526,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 174.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,592,000 after purchasing an additional 514,618 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

