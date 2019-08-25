SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 371,148 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 880,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 400,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 270,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 267,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 229,565 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 474,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,929. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

