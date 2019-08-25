SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lowered by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,028,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 465,879 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,776,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,169,000 after purchasing an additional 698,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,042,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 818,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

