SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.86, approximately 1,376,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,344,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 213,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

