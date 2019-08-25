Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $5,819,000. Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 346,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 367,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 314,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 313,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,177. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $162.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.