Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Stag Industrial posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after buying an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 1,058,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,636. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

