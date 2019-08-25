Starbase Price Tops $0.0023 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Starbase has a market cap of $425,099.00 and $816.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

