Stellar Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, ZB.COM, OKEx and Stellarport. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $122.07 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.01296812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094037 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000410 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019631 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,263,081,265 coins and its circulating supply is 19,636,142,641 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Exrates, CEX.IO, Liquid, Kraken, OKEx, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Indodax, Poloniex, Upbit, Kucoin, Koineks, Stronghold, OTCBTC, Stellarport, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Ovis, ZB.COM, Binance, CryptoMarket, Koinex, BitMart, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Huobi, C2CX, ABCC, Exmo, Kuna, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RippleFox, Kryptono, Cryptomate, BCEX, Bitbns and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

