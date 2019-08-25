Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Extended Stay America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

