Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 600 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,325,296.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,815. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.36. 4,128,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.07.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

