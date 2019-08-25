Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 644 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 245,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $578,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,423 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

